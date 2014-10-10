Laser Marking Market Future Insights : Coherent, ovanta, Han’s Laser, Gravotech, Jenoptik.
The Laser Marking Market report gives an in-depth research about the overall state of Laser Marking Market and projects an overview of its growth of the market. It also gives the crucial elements of the market and across major global regions in detail. Number on primary and secondary research has been carried out in order to collect required data for completing this particular report. Sever industry based analytical techniques has been narrowed down for a better understanding of this market. The Laser Marking Market report also explains the key market drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities to give a precise data which is required and expected. It also analyzes how such aspects affect the market existence globally helping make a wider and better choice of Laser Marking Market establishment.
The major players in the laser marking market are MECCO, 600 Group PLC, Epilog Laser, Jenoptik AG, Gravotech Marking, TRUMPF, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Coherent, Inc., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd, Danaher, Panasonic, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH IPG Photonics Corporation and Telesis Technologies Inc.
Laser Marking Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.60% to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2028. The major key factors involved in the growth of this market includes embracing of laser marking across end-user verticals and improved performance of laser markers over outdated material marking practices.
A thorough study of the competitive environment in the Laser Marking Market provided insights into company profile, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analysis. Find out more about classification, applications, segmentation, specifications and more for the laser marking market. This market research is an informative report with careful attention to researching the right and valuable information. Regulatory scenarios that influence the various decisions of the laser marking market have been keenly observed and explained.
The Laser Marking Market is segmented based on Type
- Fiber Laser
- Diode Laser
- Solid State Laser
- Yag Laser
- Neodymium Glass Laser
- Thin Disk Laser
- CO2 Laser
- Green Laser
- UV Laser
- YAG Laser
The Laser Marking Market is segmented based on Offering
- Hardware
- Laser
- Active Laser Medium
- External Energy Source
- Optical Resonator
- Controller
- Filter
- Rotary Device
- Galvanometer
- Power Supply
- Software
- Services
The Laser Marking Market is segmented based on End User
- Machine Tools
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Automotive, Medical & Healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Packaging
- Others
- Apparel & Clothing
- Architecture & Designing
Table of Contents : Laser Marking Market
2019-2028 Global Laser Marking Market Report
1 Scope of the Laser Marking Market Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Laser Marking Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Laser Marking Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Laser Marking Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fiber Laser
2.2.3 Solid State Laser
2.2.4 CO2 Laser
2.3 Laser Marking Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Laser Marking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Laser Marking Segment by Application
2.4.1 Semiconductor & Electronics
2.4.2 Automotive
2.4.3 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Laser Marking Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Laser Marking Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Laser Marking Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Laser Marking by Players
The main objective of the Laser Marking Market report is to describe the product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. It profiles the top manufactures of Laser Marking Market , with prices, sales, revenue and global market share of the industry. The Laser Marking Market report also describes sales, channels, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data resource.
