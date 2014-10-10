The Drone Analytics Market Market Report acts as a journal containing comprehensive data that encourages every single angle of assessment regarding the Drone Analytics Market market. Delivers a clear picture of the basics and structure of the Drone Analytics Market market, which clearly depicts a strong or hindered focus on global and local expansion. It extensively investigates a few producers, affiliates, companies, merchants, and businesses to clarify the current market situation.

Global Drone Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Market Competitors/Players Few of the major competitors currently working in the drone analytics market are Airware, AeroVironment, Inc., DroneDeploy, Delta Drone, Esri, PrecisionHawk, VIATechnik LLC, Pix4D SA, Kespry Inc., Optelos, HUVRdata, Sentera, Inc., Boeing, Saab AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rising usage of drone in various applications is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Drone Analytics Market By Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research, Others), Applications (Thermal Detection, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, Volumetric Calculations, 3D Modeling, Others), Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Solution (End- To- End Solutions, Point Solutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of the drone analytics in commercial industry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing investment in the new drone software is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the data security is restraining the growth of this market

High price to get exact data is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Drone Analytics Market

By Industry

Agriculture & Forestry

Construction

Insurance

Mining & Quarrying

Utility

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Scientific Research

Others

By Applications

Thermal Detection

Geolocation Tagging

Aerial Monitoring

Ground Exploration

Volumetric Calculations

3D Modeling

Others

By Type

On-Premises Software Desktop-Based Mobile Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance On-Demand Software as A Service



By Solution

o End- To- End Solutions

o Point Solutions

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Delair announced that they have acquired Airware so that they can create new technology with new software and high skilled engineers. This acquisition will help them to expand their product line and strengthen their position in drone-based business intelligence globally.

In September 2016, Airware announced that they have acquired Redbird so that they can expand their data collection and cloud management services. This acquisition will help them to enhance their business worldwide and create strong reputation in market.

Competitive Analysis Global drone analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drone analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

