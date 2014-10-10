Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product (Assays & Kits, Instruments/Analyzers, Services & Software), Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Hospital-acquired Infection, Oncology, Hepatitis, Others), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, In-Situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Isothermal Amplification, Others), End-User (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global point of care molecular diagnostics market accounted to USD 722.4million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This growth can be attributed to the rising cases of infectious diseases, and the growing demand for approved Point of Care Molecular Diagnostic tests. Few of the major competitors currently working in the point of care molecular diagnostics market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Genomic Health, GenePOC Inc., DxNA LLC.,

The Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics report provides the current industry scenario, technical data, manufacturing plants, qualitative and quantitative analysis, also regional study, development trends and investment feasibility analysis of the competitors.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of infectious diseases causing the health professionals to determine the infections and its causes accurately in a timely manner, thereby increasing the demand for Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Increased demand for regulatory approved molecular tests driving the market

Market Restraints:

Approval by the authorities is a time-consuming process and therefore the innovation programs suffer because of these long term regulations

Research and development of these devices is very extensive and hugely resource consuming which is one of the major factors for the restraining of market expansion

Key Market Competitors:

Binx Health Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Beckman Coulter Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols S.A., Abaxis, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher, OraSure Technologies Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience Inc..

Competitive Analysis: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

By Product (Assays & Kits, Instruments/Analyzers, Services & Software),

Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Hospital-acquired Infection, Oncology, Hepatitis, Others),

Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, In-Situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, Sequencing, Isothermal Amplification, Others),

End-User (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Increasing worldwide prevalence of infectious diseases:

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 in U.S., number of infectious diseases increasing according to the data; number of new cases diagnosed for acute hepatitis A viral infection were 2,007, for mumps 6,369, for tuberculosis, 9,272, for syphilis 88,042, for chlamydia 1,598,354 and for gonorrhea 1,598,354.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Insights Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Product Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Platform Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Mode Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by End User Point of Care Diagnostics Market, by Geography Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Products Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

Report potential