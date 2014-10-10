Global Gas Sensors Market By Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Zirconia, Holographic, Others), Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxides, Volatile Organic Compound, Hydrocarbons, Methane, Hydrogen), End User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Medical, Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverages, Metals & Chemicals, Mining, Consumer Electronics, Power Stations, Smart Cities), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global gas sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Gas Sensor usually detects presence of gas in the environment and makes people aware about it by sounding the alarms. These sensors can detect the wide range of gases such as toxic gases, flammable and combustible gases. It is widely used by various industries such as transportation, food & beverage, metals, chemicals, power stations and smart cities. The increasing awareness of people related to the air quality has driven the need for gas sensors in office and homes. Some of the major players operating global capacitive Gas Sensors market are Honeywell International, MSA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Industrial Scientific, City Technology Ltd., 3M, Detector Electronics Corporation, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Emerson Electric Co, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SERVOMAX LIMITED, SICK AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AlphaSense Inc., ABB, MOCON, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, MEMBRAPOR AG, Kimo, Sensidyne, LP, Sensair, SGX Sensortech, Otis Instruments, Inc., Gas Clip Technologies, Blackline Safety Corp., Figaro Engineering Inc., Pem-Tech, Inc., DOD Technologies, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global Gas Sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of gas sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gas sensors market are

Segmentation: Global Gas Sensors Market

By Technology

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detectors

Solid State or Metal Oxide Semiconductor

Catalytic

Infrared

Laser

Zirconia

Holographic

Others

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon Dioxide

Ammonia

Chlorine

Hydrogen Sulfide

Nitrogen Oxides

Volatile Organic Compound

Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane)

Methane

Hydrogen

By End Use Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment

Medical Monitoring Concentration of Oxygen in Anesthesia Oxygen Content of Medical Air Cylinders

Oil & Gas Upstream Downstream

Automotive and Transportation Vehicle Cabin Air Quality Control Dynamometer Test Cells Monitoring of Hazardous Gases in Cargo Freight

Food & Beverages

Metals & Chemicals Coke Ovens Blast Furnace

Mining Gases from Blasting Methane from Coal Beds Drilling into Stagnant water Monitoring Blast Furnace Glasses

Consumer Electronics Smartphones & Tablets Wearable Devices Air Purifiers

Power Stations

Smart Cities Environmental Monitoring Indoor and Outdoor air quality Monitoring Building Automation and Domestic application



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Firago Engineering Inc., has launched its fresh digital TGS8101 IAQ sensor. It is a very compact sensor and is predictable to launch in the mid of this year. It can resist high temperatures and can detect alcohol gases and VOCs.

In February 2018, Underwriters Laboratories launched its two new smoke alarms and detectors which focus on minimizing the false alarms and at detecting different smoke characteristics.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Increase in the number of initiatives taken by the government globally, is leading the global market for gas sensors

Enforcement of various safety and occupational health regulations by government, drives the market

Emergence of miniaturized wireless sensors, drives the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about the air quality among the users, fosters the market growth

Micro-electro mechanical systems based sensors, enhances the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Technical glitches related to the sensitivity, restraints the market growth

Lots of energy consumption and lack of stability, hampers the market growth

High Cost of installation of sensors, may hinder the growth of the market

