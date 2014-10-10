Global gamma knife market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market growth is attributed to the growing cases of cancer, brain tumors, neurological disorders, growing geriatric population.

This gamma knife report provides an overview of the healthcare industry which is gaining momentum in the last few years. The gamma knife report contains the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the healthcare industry. It also offers an overview of the industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier. The gamma knife market report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive.

Gamma Knife Market Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in gamma knife market are Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, and Huiheng Medical, Inc., American Radiosurgery, Inc., ISOTREND spol. s.r.o., ÖZYÜREK A.Ş., among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of minimally invasive surgery

Government insurance plans for radiation therapy

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

High costs of equipments

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

Gamma Knife Market Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

(Brain Metastasis, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), Cancer, Trigeminal Neuralgia, Movement Disorder, Malignant Tumors, Vascular Disorders, Ocular Diseases, Benign Tumors, Brain Tumors, Functional Disorders, Others Indications),

Anatomy

(Head, Neck, Others),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Gamma Knife Market Competitive Analysis:

The gamma knife market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamma knife market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

