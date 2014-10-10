Global Telecom Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in usage of analytical systems and technologies.

The telecom analytics report highlights the most recent market trends. Telecom analytics report unveils vulnerabilities that may emerge because of changes in business activities or presentation of another item in the market. It is designed in such a way that it provides an evident understanding of ICT industry. This telecom analytics market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. telecom analytics report also perceives the different drivers and limitations affecting the market amid the estimate time frame.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telecom analytics market are Oracle; Adobe; IBM Corporation; SAP SE; Cisco; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Wipro Limited; Open Text Corporation; Dell Inc.; Micro Focus; TIBCO Software Inc.; Sisense Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Accenture; InfoFaces, Inc.; ALTERYX, INC.; COUCHBASE; AMDOCS; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Microsoft; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Nokia.

Competitive Analysis

Global telecom analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Telecom Analytics Market

By Type

(Customer Analytics,Network Analytics,Subscriber Analytics,Location Analytics,Price Analytics,Market Analytics,Service Analytics,)

By Hardware Type

(Servers,Storage,Network Equipment,)

By Component

(Software,Services,Professional Services,Consulting,Support & Maintenance,Deployment & Integration,Managed Services,)

By Application

(Customer Management,Sales & Marketing Management,Risk & Compliance Management,Network Management,Workforce Management,Others)

By Organization Size

(Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs),Large Enterprises,)

By Deployment Model

(Cloud,On-Premises,)

By Industrial Vertical

(IT & Telecommunications,Transportation & Logistics,Retail,Healthcare,Energy & Utilities,Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI),Defense & Government,Manufacturing,Others,)

By Geography

(North America,US.,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa,)

