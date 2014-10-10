The market parameters of this Pallets Market report include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. Global pallets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.11% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Pallets are supporting structures placed underneath heavy packaging products helping the lifting equipment pick them up in an easier fashion. Pallets are generally flat and have hollow compartments for adjusting the lifting equipment inside their structure for more stability while transporting or warehousing. These pallets also protect the surfaces of packaging product from underneath.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Falkenhahn AG; CABKA Group; PalletOne; PGS GROUP; Schoeller Allibert; The Corrugated Pallets Company; ORBIS Corporation; Rehrig Pacific Company; Craemer Group; World Steel Pallet Co., Ltd.; Tasler, Inc.; ARRINGTON LUMBER & PALLET CO.; others.

In September 2019, PalletOne announced that they had purchased Bay Wood Products Inc. with this acquisition giving rise to greater service offerings and product qualities for the Alabama region in the United States

In February 2019, Brambles Ltd announced that they had decided to divest their IFCO brand for approximately USD 2.51 billion. The sale will be completed by Triton and Luxinva. This divesture will enable the company to focus more on their other brands and business operations while receiving a significant amount of financial help to enhance their operations

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demands for plastic pallets due to their lightweight nature, and easier cleaning characteristics is expected to propel the growth of the market

Various enhancement of operations to maintain the quality provided by the market players is expected to drive the market growth

High costs associated with the raw materials utilized for pallet manufacturing is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack in the abundance of pallets globally to meet the significant demands is expected to restrict the market growth

Pallets market With Key Segments:

By Product Type

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

By Material Type

Wood

High-Density Hardwood

Low-Density Hardwood

Softwood

Corrugated

Metal

By Structural Design

Block

Stringer

Customized

By Shape & Size

Two-Way Pallets

Four-Way Pallets

Open Pallets

Reversible Pallets

By Usage

New

Used

Recycle

Heat Treated

By End-Use

Engineering Products

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Textile & Handicraft

Agriculture & Allied Products

Automobile

Construction

Others

