“Product definition”Plastic additives are ingredients that act as a catalyst or fillers which are added in polymers to improve their durability, sensitivity and strength. Plasticizers, fillers, antioxidants and impact modifiers among others are the major types of plastic additives. Due to direct or indirect contact with heat and ultraviolet rays for an extended period, the plastic materials get weathered. Plastic additives are used in wide range of sectors such as food industries, construction, packaging, automobile, electrical & electronics, commercial use and others.

Global plastic additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 64.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017

This section involves analysis of various key players’ who are intensely competitive and may prove to be a real threat for the entrants. This is essential because new market players should know about the level of competition, they might have to deal with in this Plastic Additives market. Global plastic additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic additives market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemical America, INC, DOW, Biesterfield AG , LANXESS, Adeka India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Sabo S.p.A., and Eriez Manufacturing Co

By Type Plasticizers Lubricants Slip Additives Antistatic Additives Antifog Additives Filler Dispersants Pigment Wetting Agents Antistatic Additives Slip Additives Flow Improvers Processing Aids Stabilizers Flame Retardants Impact Modifiers By Plastic Type Polyethylene (PE) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamides (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate (PC) Others By End-Users Food industries Construction Packaging Automobile Industries Commercial use Electrical & Electronics Others



For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

