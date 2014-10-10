Education Hardware Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Education Hardware Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Education Hardware Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.
Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of technology in the education sector globally. With an increase in investment by educational institutions to build IT infrastructure, there has been a noteworthy influence on the way education is imparted. As a result, the traditional classroom structure is gradually being replaced by other modes of education such as blended learning and collaborative learning.
Several computing devices vendors in the market are aiming to include software services in education equipment. Education-based software will not only enhance the learning experience for students but will also help in the overall management of students and school activities. For instance, vendors such as SunGard, Blackboard, Eduware, and Smart Technologies offer classroom collaboration, school enterprise resource planning, student information system, and content authoring tools. The integration of all hardware systems with software solutions in educational institutions will help to create a massive online learning environment while keeping track of the information pertaining to the learning behavior of students.
The market is witnessing high growth rate and is expected to exhibit huge growth potential during the forecast period. Vendors are coming up with new and advanced technologies to keep pace with the rapidly changing education environment. Owing to growing aspects of virtualization in the education sector, vendors are introducing hardware that is compatible with these kinds of classroom setup. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify in the coming years with an increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.
In 2018, the global Education Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3265957
The key players covered in this study
Dell
HP
Promethean
Samsung
Seiko Epson
AsusTek
Autodesk
Aver Information
BenQ
Califone International
C3 IT Xperts
Compaq
Elmo
EnvisionTEC
EOS
Fitbit
Garmin
Genee World
Graphene 3D lab
HCL Technologies
Hoganas
IPEVO
Jawbone
Ken-A-Vision
Microsoft
Mimio
Motorola Mobility
Optmoma
Organovo Holdings
Pathway Innovations and Technologies
Pebble
Ponoko
Positivo Informatica
QOMO HiteVision
Sharp
Sony
Smart Technologies
Speechi
TeamBoard
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PCs
Interactive displays
Classroom wearables
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12 education
Higher education
If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3265957
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Education Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Education Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com