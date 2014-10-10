The ‘Global Education Hardware Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of technology in the education sector globally. With an increase in investment by educational institutions to build IT infrastructure, there has been a noteworthy influence on the way education is imparted. As a result, the traditional classroom structure is gradually being replaced by other modes of education such as blended learning and collaborative learning.

Several computing devices vendors in the market are aiming to include software services in education equipment. Education-based software will not only enhance the learning experience for students but will also help in the overall management of students and school activities. For instance, vendors such as SunGard, Blackboard, Eduware, and Smart Technologies offer classroom collaboration, school enterprise resource planning, student information system, and content authoring tools. The integration of all hardware systems with software solutions in educational institutions will help to create a massive online learning environment while keeping track of the information pertaining to the learning behavior of students.

The market is witnessing high growth rate and is expected to exhibit huge growth potential during the forecast period. Vendors are coming up with new and advanced technologies to keep pace with the rapidly changing education environment. Owing to growing aspects of virtualization in the education sector, vendors are introducing hardware that is compatible with these kinds of classroom setup. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify in the coming years with an increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

In 2018, the global Education Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PCs

Interactive displays

Classroom wearables

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Education Hardware status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Education Hardware development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

