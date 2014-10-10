Global beta-carotene market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of lifestyle amongst consumers giving rise to greater demands for dietary supplements.

Global Beta-Carotene Market By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Algae, Fungi, Palm Oil, Synthetic, Others), Solubility (Oil Soluble, Water Soluble), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-beta-carotene-market

Market Analysis: Global Beta-Carotene Market

Global beta-carotene market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of lifestyle amongst consumers giving rise to greater demands for dietary supplements.

Market Definition: Global Beta-Carotene Market

Beta-carotene are coloured pigments generally extracted from a number of different fruits and vegetables due to their abundancy in these products. This coloured pigment provides red and orange shades to the applicable products. Its benefits are not just limited to the coloured applications as the human body has the capability of converting these pigments into Vitamin A to fulfil their nutritional needs.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding a number of health benefits provided by these pigments such as antioxidants, nutritional requirements acts as a market driver

Growing volume of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of this market

High prevalence of chronic diseases globally giving rise to adoption of products with a number of nutritional benefits drives the market growth

Increasing levels of disposable income resulting in higher consumption for cosmetics that are naturally nutritional also accelerates the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Rising levels of raw material costs as well as distribution for these products globally resulting in higher end-use costs of the product restricts the market growth

Presence of a number of substitute products offering similar benefits and uses is expected to hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Beta-Carotene Market

By Source

Fruits & Vegetables Sweet Potato Carrots Pumpkin Plums Spinach

Algae

Fungi

Palm Oil

Synthetic

Others

By Solubility

Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Soft Drinks/Juices Dairy Processed Food Infant Food

Animal Feed

Aquaculture Feed

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Skin Cosmetics Hair Cosmetics Nail Cosmetics Toiletries

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, ExcelVite announced the launch of “www.carotene.org”, designed for spreading awareness and educating individuals regarding the benefits of carotenoids. This launch is part of the strategy of the company to provide educational and technical resources for alpha, beta and palm carotenoid complexes. The website can be easily accessed with sleek and easy operating design

In January 2017, BASF SE announced the availability of “Lucarotin 10 CWD/O Plus” to substitute the demands for Azo dyes yellow 5 and six for a variety of food applications. It is a 10% beta-carotene powder that acts as an orange colorant which can be dispersed very easily without having any impacts on other sensory characteristics of the applications. These products have been approved by the U.S. FDA for their use as colorants due to them meeting the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)

Competitive Analysis:

Global beta-carotene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beta-carotene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-beta-carotene-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global beta-carotene market are Merck KGaA; Lycored; DSM; Kemin Industries, Inc.; BASF SE; E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited; NATUREX; Sensient Colors LLC; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; ExcelVite; DDW The Color House; VidyaHerbs; Allied Biotech Corporation; Nutralliance; Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.; Foodchem International Corporation; Döhler; Archer Daniels Midland Company; colorMaker, Inc.; Penta Manufacturer; KINGHERBS; Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/