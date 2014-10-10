Web Application Firewall (WAF) is software and hardware based solution which is used for monitor and control traffic network on web related applications. In OSI (open system interconnection) model, the web is need to be protected in application layer because in this layer maximum attacks is expected to be happen because its consist of cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI and XSS, SQL injection. It’s essential in blocking and shortening the vulnerabilities in window exposure. In addition its used for IoT (Internet of things) applications due to most viruses like ransomware, botnets, and zero-day attacks for technologies proliferation and cyber security solutions.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2025 from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here– Imperva , Akamai Technologies , Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. , Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity , Ergon Informatik AG, Fortinet, Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Positive Technologies, Oracle, NSFOCUS, Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Sucuri Inc., Indusface., Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Cimcor, Inc., Delta Risk, Idealstor, Intersec Worldwide,

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based),

Service (Professional And Managed),

Organization Size (SMES And Large Enterprises),

End User Industry (Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities)

Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

The Web Application Firewall market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-: North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Sweden

Poland

Denmark

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

South Africa

