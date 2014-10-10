Introduction:

Sugar Substitutes market overview-

The Global Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to reach USD 21.02 billion by 2025, from USD 14.22 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key players profiled in this report are: Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Purecircle Ltd, Roquette Frères, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Macandrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant), Jk Sucralose Inc., MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporation, PureCircle Ltd., and many more

Global Sugar Substitutes Market, By Type (High-Fructose Syrup, High-Intensity Sweeteners and Low-Intensity Sweeteners) By Composition (High-Intensity Sweeteners and Low-Intensity Sweeteners), By Application (Beverages, Health & Personal Care and food), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Sugar Substitutes Market, By Type

7 Sugar Substitutes Market, By Organization Size

8 Sugar Substitutes Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

