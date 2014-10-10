Introduction:

The Global Computational Photography Market was valued at USD 1,250.4 million and is expected to reach USD 13,246.8 million in 2026, growing at a healthy CAGR of 32.7% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key players profiled in this report are: Samsung Electronics, Light, Nikon Corporation, Lytro, Inc., Canon Inc., Algolux, Pelican Imaging, Movidius, ALMALENCE INC., ON Semiconductor, Sony Corporation, Corephotonics Ltd., DxO Lab, HTC Corporation, Affinity Media, Xperi Corporation, and many more.

Global Computational Photography Market, By Type (Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras, 16-Lens Cameras, Others), Application (Smartphone Camera, Standalone Camera, Machine Vision), Offering (Camera Module, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Computational Photography Market, By Type

7 Computational Photography Market, By Organization Size

8 Computational Photography Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

South America Market: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru Asia-Pacific Market: China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia North America Market: United States, Canada, Mexico The Middle East & Africa Market: GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Europe Market: Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland.

