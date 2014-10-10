The detailed information highlighted in this Thawing System report is sure to help organizations in recognizing the types of purchasers, consumer’s requests, their inclinations, their perspective about the item, their purchasing aims, their reaction to a specific item, and their fluctuating taste about the particular product effectively existing in the market. A standout amongst the most significant parts of this Thawing System report is competitor analysis with which organizations can examine the qualities and shortcomings of the competitors. The market bits of knowledge acquired through this Thawing System market report encourages increasingly characterized comprehension of the market scene, related issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position specific brand brilliantly.

The Global Thawing System Market accounted to USD 139.74 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Thawing System Market

Thawing systems are used for defrosting biological samples such as plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC, platelets in diagnostic centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Helmer Scientific, Boekel Scientific, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co, BioCision, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CytoTherm, Bioline India, EQUITEC TMC GROUP, LABCOLD among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Thawing System Market Type (Manual Systems, Automated Systems) Sample Type (Blood {Plasma, Stem Cells, Whole Blood & RBC, Platelets}, Semen, Ovum, Embryo, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Blood Bank & Transfusion Center, Research & Academic Institutes, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

