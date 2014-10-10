The global L-Arginine market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for L-Arginine from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the L-Arginine market.

Leading players of L-Arginine including:

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 L-Arginine Market Overview

1.1 L-Arginine Definition

1.2 Global L-Arginine Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global L-Arginine Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global L-Arginine Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global L-Arginine Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global L-Arginine Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 L-Arginine Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 L-Arginine Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global L-Arginine Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global L-Arginine Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global L-Arginine Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 L-Arginine Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global L-Arginine Market by Type

3.1.1 Food Grade

3.1.2 Pharma Grade

3.2 Global L-Arginine Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global L-Arginine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global L-Arginine Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of L-Arginine by Type in 2018

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 L-Arginine Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global L-Arginine Market by Application

4.1.1 Supplements & Nutrition

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Cosmetics

4.2 Global L-Arginine Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of L-Arginine by Application in 2018

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 L-Arginine Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global L-Arginine Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global L-Arginine Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of L-Arginine by Sales Channel in 2018

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

