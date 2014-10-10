The growth in the elderly population is giving rise to dental problems. These problems are diagnosed by dental radiology equipment’s. Dental radiology equipment are the devices used for diagnosis of dental infections and dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingivitis, periodontitis, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. X-Ray units, cone beam computed tomography and PSP systems are some of the dental diagnostic equipment’s. These devices are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental clinics.

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, ESAOTE SPA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hologic, Inc., Hitachi Inc., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Shimadzu Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Nobel Biocare Services AG, A-dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, VATECH AMERICA, KaVo Dental, Carestream Health, PLANMECA USA, Dentsply Sirona and Danaher among others.

Let's know why the report is worth considering-

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The North America Dental Radiology Equipment market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Competitive Rivalry-:The North America Dental Radiology Equipment report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The growing elderly population is driving the market growth

The unhealthy diet of the people is contributing to the market growth

The poor oral hygiene is expanding the market

The cost of radiography systems is high which hinders the market growth

Due to the lack of consumer awareness the market growth is hampered

Conducts Overall NORTH AMERICA DENTAL RADIOLOGY EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Diagnostic Dental Equipment),

End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Dental Clinics),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

The NORTH AMERICA DENTAL RADIOLOGY EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, OSF HealthCare had announced that it has added CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus System into its Carestream Health imaging solution portfolio. It enables the digital X-ray rooms to be equipped with modular components for custom configurations. The launch had enabled to maintain the high-quality image standards.

In March 2019, ACTEON had launched X-MIND PRIME, an innovative product for dental imaging for enables the simplicity in the diagnosis. It can be used for precise diagnosing and treatment planning. It contains sensors which enable to switch between the various modes in the device. The launch had enabled the dental surgeons to diagnose precisely and expanded the market share of the company.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the North America Dental Radiology Equipment market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America Dental Radiology Equipment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America North America Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe North America Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific North America Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Countries

10 South America North America Dental Radiology Equipment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Dental Radiology Equipment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

