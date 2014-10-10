Contract manufacturing is used in international market, when a company manages resource for another company in a various countries to manufacture its products. The company enables the manufacturer with the required material for the production process. For instance: pharmaceutical contract manufacturing provides outsourcing of medication including pills, capsules and tablets to the third party. These contract manufactures enable medication at affordable prices, including solid dose tablets, capsules and oral liquid production.

The Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific , Catalent, Inc, Lonza, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GMBH, FAMAR Health Care Services, Abbvie Inc, Aenova Holding GmbH , Consort Medical PLC, Almac Group, Siegfried Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH , Evonik Industries AG, Avid Bioservices, Inc, others

Increasing aging population will propel the growth of the market

Growing healthcare expenditures is also driving the growth of the market

Increasing out sourcing by pharmaceutical companies is a driver for the market growth

Strict regulatory process may hamper the market growth

Rising lead time and logistic cost is also restraining the growth of the market

By Service (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services, Drug Development Services, Biologics Manufacturing Services,

Type (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing, Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing, Secondary Packaging),

End User (Big Pharma, Small & Mid-Size Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2019, Lonza launched cellbio services which provide custom solution for specific research application requirements. Pharmaceutical researcher and contract manufacturing organization can choose wide range of services such as cell-line expansion and cell isolation, cell characterization, trans infection services as well as 3-dimensional cell culture services. With this launch the company will enhance its product portfolio in the market

In March, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, invested USD 150 million in its pharmaceutical services business for enabling maximum capacity to the lyophilized product development and commercial manufacturing and sterile liquid. With this investment the company has increased its brand value in the market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Contract Manufacturing market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

10 South America Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Contract Manufacturing by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

