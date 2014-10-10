To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Robo-Taxi Market research report acts as a perfect source. This report helps in planning by providing precise and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. The Robo-Taxi Market report plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. Robo-Taxi Market research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective.

Robo-Taxi or Robo-Cab, are taxis that are self-driven, without a chauffeur. They are autonomous cars of autonomic level 4 or level 5 operated for a virtual hailing service. They are fuel efficient vehicles, which do not emit any harmful carbon gases, thereby protecting the environment. These eco-friendly automated vehicles, consume less battery, less cost, and thereby reduce the cost of operating cars.

Global robo-taxi market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 113.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for autonomic, fuel efficient & emission free vehicles, and the need to eliminate road accidents improving the level of road safety.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the robo-taxi market are Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors., BMW AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., NVIDIA Corporation and Mobileye among others.

Market Drivers:

Eliminating drivers from taxis would reduce the overall operational cost, thereby making it cost-effective

The need to reduce the level of accidents that arise due to manual errors to ensure safer roads a better traffic control would drive the growth of this market

The need to reduce the level of carbon emissions from diesel operated cars and to move towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment stimulates the growth of this market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles, which consume less battery and less gass boosts the growth of robo-taxis

Market Restraints:

The threat and tension that automation would replace the need for human chauffeurs. Thus, the resistance from chauffeurs would restrain the growth of this market

High research and development cost would be required for the development of robo-taxis

The rising threat from hackers restrains the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Robo-Taxi Market

By Component

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Application

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

By Service Type

Car Rental

Station-Based

By Level of Autonomy (LOA)

Level 4

Level 5

By Propulsion

Electric

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

By Vehicle

Car

Van/Shuttle

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Waymo launched its first driverless robo taxi for commercial use. The launch of this robo-taxi marked the beginning of a new era in the field of automobiles and automation. Waymo would expand its services and operations, thereby would lead to an excellent growth in robo-taxi market globally.

In July, 2018 Daimler AG and Bosch Corp, the largest automotive supplier have entered into a partnership to develop driverless taxis. The vehicle developed would be loaded with sensors, run by a strong and reliable energy-efficient computer, and an artificial intelligence software which would be acting as the virtual chauffeur. This partnership between the biggest players in the automobile industry, would revolutionise the entire automobile industry.

Competitive Analysis: Global Robo-Taxi Market

Global robo-taxi market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of robo-taxi market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

