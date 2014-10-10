2019 Global Rotating U Disk Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Segmentation, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025
In this report, the global revenue of Rotating U Disk market was valued at 846.13 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1004.15 M USD in 2022. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 2.48%.
This report studies the Rotating U Disk market. Rotating U Disk is a data storage device. The advantage of a Rotating U Disk is that it can avoid the loss of the cover.
Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Rotating U Disk, including USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. And USB 3.0 was the main type for Rotating U Disk, with about 79% of global sales revenue in 2016.
The Rotating U Disk can be used for office, study, vehicle and others. The most consumption proportion of Rotating U Disk was office, and the consumption proportion was more than 50%.
Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Rotating U Disk market, while the China was the second sales volume market for Rotating U Disk in 2016.
In the industry, Kingston profits most in 2016 and recent years, while SanDisk and Teclast ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them was about 36%, 18% and 6% in 2016. Other players include Eaget, PNY, Lexar, Apacer, Netac, Aigo, Newsmy and so on.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Rotating U Disk in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Rotating U Disk market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kingston
SanDisk
Teclast
Eaget
PNY
Lexar
Apacer
Netac
Aigo
Newsmy
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
USB 2.0
USB 3.0
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Rotating U Disk for each application, including
Office
Study
Vehicle
Other
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Global Rotating U Disk Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1 Report Overview
1.1 Definition and Specification
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Industrial Chain
1.4 Industry Situation
1.5 SWOT Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type
2.1 USB 2.0 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020
2.2 USB 3.0 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020
Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 4 North America Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 5 Europe Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 6 South America Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 8 World Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis
9.1 Kingston
9.2 SanDisk
9.3 Teclast
9.4 Eaget
9.5 PNY
9.6 Lexar
9.7 Apacer
9.8 Netac
9.9 Aigo
9.10 Newsmy
Chapter 10 World Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Players
Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity
13.1 Technology
13.2 Market Opportunity
Chapter 14 World Rotating U Disk Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
14.1 World Rotating U Disk Sales and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
14.1.1 World Rotating U DiskSales and Market Share by Regions
14.1.2 World Rotating U DiskRevenue and Market Share by Regions
Chapter 15 Asia Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026
15.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026
15.1.1 USB 2.0
15.1.2 USB 3.0
15.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026
Chapter 16 North America Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026
16.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026
16.1.1 USB 2.0
16.1.2 USB 3.0
16.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026
Chapter 17 Europe Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026
17.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026
17.1.1 USB 2.0
17.1.2 USB 3.0
17.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026
Chapter 18 South America Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026
18.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026
18.1.1 USB 2.0
18.1.2 USB 3.0
18.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026
Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 21 Conclusion
List of Tables & Figures
Figure Product Picture of Rotating U Disk
Table Players List in the Report
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Rotating U Disk Market Size (Volume) and Growth Rate by Type (2019-2026)
Global Rotating U Disk Market Share by Application (2019-2026)
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Rotating U Disk
Table Product Application and Standard
Table Key Suppliers of Raw Material/Components
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Rotating U Disk
Table Representative Downstream Enterprises of Rotating U Disk
Figure New Project SWOT Analysis of Rotating U Disk
Table Industry Policy List of Rotating U Disk 2019
Table World Rotating U Disk Sales (Unit) by Type (2014-2020)
Figure World Rotating U Disk Sales Market Share (%) by Type 2014-2020
Table World 2014-2020 Rotating U Disk Revenue (M USD) by Type
Figure World Rotating U Disk Revenue Market Share (%) by Type 2014-2020
Table USB 2.0-Sales (K Units), Revenue and Growth Rate
Table USB 3.0-Sales (K Units), Revenue and Growth Rate
……
