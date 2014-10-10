In this report, the global revenue of Rotating U Disk market was valued at 846.13 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1004.15 M USD in 2022. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 2.48%.

This report studies the Rotating U Disk market. Rotating U Disk is a data storage device. The advantage of a Rotating U Disk is that it can avoid the loss of the cover.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Rotating U Disk, including USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. And USB 3.0 was the main type for Rotating U Disk, with about 79% of global sales revenue in 2016.

The Rotating U Disk can be used for office, study, vehicle and others. The most consumption proportion of Rotating U Disk was office, and the consumption proportion was more than 50%.

Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Rotating U Disk market, while the China was the second sales volume market for Rotating U Disk in 2016.

In the industry, Kingston profits most in 2016 and recent years, while SanDisk and Teclast ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them was about 36%, 18% and 6% in 2016. Other players include Eaget, PNY, Lexar, Apacer, Netac, Aigo, Newsmy and so on.

Get a free sample report: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/5/30869

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions , with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Rotating U Disk in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Rotating U Disk market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kingston

SanDisk

Teclast

Eaget

PNY

Lexar

Apacer

Netac

Aigo

Newsmy

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

USB 2.0

USB 3.0

On the basis on the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Rotating U Disk for each application, including

Office

Study

Vehicle

Other

Place the Order of Global Rotating U Disk Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/5/30869/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Rotating U Disk Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.4 Industry Situation

1.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type

2.1 USB 2.0 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020

2.2 USB 3.0 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2020

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 4 North America Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 5 Europe Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 6 South America Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 8 World Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis

9.1 Kingston

9.2 SanDisk

9.3 Teclast

9.4 Eaget

9.5 PNY

9.6 Lexar

9.7 Apacer

9.8 Netac

9.9 Aigo

9.10 Newsmy

Chapter 10 World Rotating U Disk Market Assessment by Players

Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity

13.1 Technology

13.2 Market Opportunity

Chapter 14 World Rotating U Disk Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

14.1 World Rotating U Disk Sales and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

14.1.1 World Rotating U DiskSales and Market Share by Regions

14.1.2 World Rotating U DiskRevenue and Market Share by Regions

Chapter 15 Asia Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026

15.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026

15.1.1 USB 2.0

15.1.2 USB 3.0

15.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026

Chapter 16 North America Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026

16.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026

16.1.1 USB 2.0

16.1.2 USB 3.0

16.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026

Chapter 17 Europe Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026

17.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026

17.1.1 USB 2.0

17.1.2 USB 3.0

17.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026

Chapter 18 South America Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026

18.1 Sales and Revenue (M USD) Forecast by Type, 2021-2026

18.1.1 USB 2.0

18.1.2 USB 3.0

18.2 Consumption Forecast by Application, 2021-2026

Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa Rotating U Disk Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 21 Conclusion

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/5/30869

List of Tables & Figures

Figure Product Picture of Rotating U Disk

Table Players List in the Report

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Rotating U Disk Market Size (Volume) and Growth Rate by Type (2019-2026)

Global Rotating U Disk Market Share by Application (2019-2026)

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Rotating U Disk

Table Product Application and Standard

Table Key Suppliers of Raw Material/Components

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Rotating U Disk

Table Representative Downstream Enterprises of Rotating U Disk

Figure New Project SWOT Analysis of Rotating U Disk

Table Industry Policy List of Rotating U Disk 2019

Table World Rotating U Disk Sales (Unit) by Type (2014-2020)

Figure World Rotating U Disk Sales Market Share (%) by Type 2014-2020

Table World 2014-2020 Rotating U Disk Revenue (M USD) by Type

Figure World Rotating U Disk Revenue Market Share (%) by Type 2014-2020

Table USB 2.0-Sales (K Units), Revenue and Growth Rate

Table USB 3.0-Sales (K Units), Revenue and Growth Rate

……

For More Details Email Us: sales@martresearch.com