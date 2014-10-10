ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Video Conferencing Software Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Video Conferencing Software Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Microsoft TeamViewer LogMeIn Zoom Video Communications Dialpad Cisco Systems Free Conferencing Blue Jeans Network Google Zoho Premiere Global Services BigMarker Intermedia Adobe Whereby)

Scope of the Global Video Conferencing Software Market Report:

The global Video Conferencing Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Conferencing Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Video Conferencing Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Conferencing Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Microsoft

TeamViewer

LogMeIn

Zoom Video Communications

Dialpad

Cisco Systems

Free Conferencing

Blue Jeans Network

Google

Zoho

Premiere Global Services

BigMarker

Intermedia

Adobe

Whereby

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Video Conferencing Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Table of Contents

1 Video Conferencing Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Conferencing Software

1.2 Classification of Video Conferencing Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Individual

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Video Conferencing Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Video Conferencing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Video Conferencing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Video Conferencing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Video Conferencing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Video Conferencing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Video Conferencing Software (2014-2024)

Continued….

