The Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.61 % during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the market studied are increasing energy demand clubbed with international climate change goals, and growing nuclear investments in Asia-Pacific. However, the lower cost of renewable inculcated with negligible emissions, and the difficulty associated in obtaining financing for the nuclear power plant project is expected to restrain the market.

– Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, as most of the nuclear power plants use the pressurized water reactor for their operation.

– The Middle East countries trying to implement nuclear projects for electricity generation is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with china expected to be the largest market in region owing to 39 operation nuclear power plant and 24 plants which are under construction.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for the Pressurized Water Reactor

– Due to the increasing concern for the safety the nuclear power plant operators prefers pressurized water reactor which is the safest of all the available types. Additionally, the PWR reactor prevents water from getting contaminated with the radioactive materials preventing environmental damages.

– Since, PWR requires a sturdy piping and a heavy pressure vessel to ensure that the highly pressurized water remains at a liquid state when sustaining high temperatures, making the construction of the PWR costly. Therefore, growing demand for PWRs is expected to have a significant positive impact on the nuclear power plant equipment market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the upcoming projects in Asia-Pacific region especially in China is expected to be dominated by the PWR, considering the fact that more than 90% of the upcoming plants will have the PWR type of reactor.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest share in the nuclear power plant equipment market during the forecasted period. Increasing urbanization and government policies to reduce dependence on the fossil for electricity generation has paved a way for nuclear based power plant creating a scope for the growth of the nuclear power plant equipment in the region.

– However, with the Chinese government planning to achieve 58GW of nuclear capacity by 2020-21, and 150GW by 2030, has planned new-build program for nuclear power, and the strong project pipeline strengthens the outlook for the nuclear power plant equipment market.

– Moreover, the Indian government plans to source 25% of the country’s electricity from nuclear energy by 2050, up from the current level of 2.5%, therefore the project pipeline has strengthened in line with these targets and the market is expected to grow in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The nuclear power plant equipment market is consolidated. Some of the major companies include JSC AEM-technology, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, JSC ATOMSTROYEXPORT, Doosan Corporation, and Dongfang Electric Corp Limited.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, until 2024

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraints

4.6 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.7 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Pressurized Water Reactor

5.1.2 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

5.1.3 Boiling Water Reactor

5.1.4 High-temperature Gas Cooled Reactor

5.1.5 Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor

5.1.6 Other Reactors

5.2 By Carrier Type

5.2.1 Island Equipment

5.2.2 Auxiliary Equipment

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1 China

5.3.2.2 India

5.3.2.3 Japan

5.3.2.4 South Korea

5.3.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Russia

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Iran

5.3.4.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 JSC AEM-technology

6.3.2 Areva SA

6.3.3 Babcock & Wilcox Company

6.3.4 Doosan Corporation

6.3.5 Dongfang Electric Corp Limited

6.3.6 GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy

6.3.7 JSC ATOMSTROYEXPORT

6.3.8 Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

6.3.9 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

6.3.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

6.3.11 Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

