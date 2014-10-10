The Road Safety report gives the comprehension regarding the effects of the market powers and how those can be utilized to make future possibilities. The report traces the key players and businesses to give a normal angle of the rational powers and it gives a point by point investigation for every one of the fragments and sub-classes for worldwide Road Safety market patterns, ongoing improvements, standpoint, and openings. The report offers definite inclusion of ICT industry and primary market patterns. The report helps the client to plan their business strategies to survive in this competitive market.

Road safety is methods and measures which are made by the authority so that they can avoid accidents and other dangerous situations. The main motive of these road safety solutions is to provide safety and security to the pedestrian, cyclists, motorist and other decrease the rate of accidents. As everyone uses road it is important to provide safety to everyone, so government are creating different safety norms and regulations. These road safety rules are created to increase safety rules on the roads, so that crashes can be avoided. If road safety rules and regulations are followed properly it also helps in reducing the traffic jams and congestion on the road. Today, many highways have interstates, motorways, freeways and autobahn that are specially designed for safer high-speed operation.

Some of the factors affecting the growth of this market:

Upsurge in Road Accidents and Fatalities : These days there is increase in the rate of road accidents because people don’t follow traffic rules and regulations properly. Every year 1.2 million people get killed in the road accidents everywhere and around 50 million people get injured. The main reasons for these road accidents are over speeding, driver distraction, red light jumping, drunken driving and people avoid safety gears such as helmets, safety belts and others. The other reasons for these accidents are the road condition which is not improving with increasing road vehicles. The roads are not developed by using proper material and methods which also creates chaos on the roads and can led to dangerous accidents

The global road safety market is segmented on the basis of solution which is further segmented as red light enforcement, speed enforcement, incident detection system, bus lane compliance, automated solutions, process violations, passenger data processing, semi-automated solutions, and others and service as professional and managed.

Some of the launches and acquisitions in the market are as follow:

In February 2019, The United Nations announced the launch of their new road safety strategy A Partnership for Safer Journeys which is specially designed so that the number of road accidents on the roads can be prevented. This new approach is totally based on the safe-system approach which can coordinate the interaction between road user behavior, road infrastructure, speed and vehicles so that deaths and serious injuries from accidents can be avoided

In January 2016, The Ministry of Road Transports and Highways announced the launch of their two new mobile apps- e- challan and m- Parivahan. m- Parivahan will be helping the citizens to know and search about the identity of the driver and vehicle. The main aim of the launch is to expand the road safety

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global road safety market is expected to reach register a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Every year, millions of people lost their life worldwide due to road accidents because of which road safety is gaining more and more importance. So, there are different traffic rules and regulation which were made by the government. These rules and regulation needs to be followed strictly by the driver, vehicle and pedestrian so that the serious accidents and injuries can be avoided. There are different road products such as road barriers, safety barricades, road fences and others which are used to ensure enhancedsafety of the population. Increasing number of the cars and improper road construction are the other reason which causes accidents. These are some of the factors due to which road safety is important.

