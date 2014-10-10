Electronic design automation (EDA) tools are a set of software tools that are used to design the complex and advanced integrated circuits and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The pattern of working of EDAs in a specific design flow that is specifically framed by chip designers enables engineers to design and analyze the whole semiconductor chips. In today’s time, next generation and advanced chips contain billions of components, making it complex. EDAs are effectively adopted in such chips to efficiently design the chips, with high accuracy and minimal time.

The market is estimated to grow to an estimated value of 11.96 billion by 2026 growing with a substantial CAGR of 8.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth in the market can be attributed to growing adoption of EDA software for designing compact processors, the adoption of system on chip (SoC) technology, and the booming growth of the semiconductor, automotive & AI sectors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the electronic design automation (EDA) tools market are Altium LLC, Vennsa Technologies., ANSYS, Inc., Siemens, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Agnisys, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, Synopsys, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Avnet, Inc., Zuken, Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd., Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Hitex (UK) Ltd., G&B Electronic Designs Ltd., FirstEDA Limited., EJOT, Direct Insight, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation., Colter Products Limited, Modelithics, Silvaco, Inc., Amenuensis.com and INTENTO DESIGN amongst others.

Market Drivers:

The demand to adopt complex and advanced electronic devices including smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets, and healthcare stimulates the manufacturing of EDA tools

EDA tools are extensively used to reduce the size and improve the performance capability of integrated circuit chips. Their demand is rising as they ensure high precision and accuracy while designing ICs. Since EDA reduces the complexity, and ensures flexibility in designing IC, their demand has been growing

The booming growth of the semiconductor, automotive, IoT and AI sectors boosts the growth of this market

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, because of its ease of availability and affordability

Advancements in technology and the advent and increased application of 4G/LTE, IoT, pave the growth of EDAs

The growth in the number of PCs, smartphones, gaming devices, tablets etc. has resulted in massive use of high-speed System on Chip (SoC) architecture, which in turn drives the growth of EDA software market

Market Restraints:

High complexity of VLSI structures and implementation issues acts as a barrier to the growth of this market

High costs related to the use of EDA for designing ICs restrains the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

By Product Type

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

By Verification Techniques

Clock Domain Crossing Verification

Formal Verification

Static Timing Analysis

Physical Verification

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Computer

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018 Silvaco Inc., purchased the business of NanGate, Inc., an EDA software provider of physical library IP. With this acquisition, it would expand Silvaco Inc.’s current product portfolio, enhance its design flow and facilitate higher performance, effectively meeting the meets of today’s advanced and high-sigma requirements.

In November 2016, Siemens acquired Mentor in order to expand its current product portfolio for industrial software to include IC design and embedded software segments, thereby revolutionizing the digital industrial enterprise. With this acquisition of Mentor’s expertise in EDA software and Siemens global operation and vast resources, enables Siemens to master the field of software design by rapid innovations, efficiency in operations increase production, expanding its products globally.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

Global electronic design automation (EDA) tools market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electronic design automation (EDA) tools market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Tools Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

