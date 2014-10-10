This Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market report reveals diverse industry verticals, for example, organization profile, contact details of the manufacturer, item details, topographical degree, production value, market structures, recent developments, income analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the organization. Furthermore, this statistical surveying report covers a complete investigation of the product particulars, income, cost, value, gross capacity and production. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis strategies are utilized wherever needed while creating this report. Market division examination completed in this Non-Destructive Testing Equipment report regarding the product type, applications, and topography is useful in taking any decision about the items.

Market Overview:

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is valued at an estimated USD 7,901.95 million , and this value is projected to rise to USD 15,288.79 million by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Most of the Non-Destructive Testing market is dependent on the Oil & Gas market and the Aerospace & Defence sector. The NDT market has been affected several times by the recent fluctuations in the crude Oil prices, which is rendering loss to most players in the market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Baker Hughes a GE company LLC, Olympus Corporation, YXLON International, MISTRAS Group, Inc. , Zetec Zetec,Inc., FOERSTER Holding GmbH, Nikon metrology NV, SGS Group,SGS SA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., Acuren, NDT Global, Cygnus Instruments Inc., Magnaflux, Eddyfi, Bosello High Technology srl, T.D. Williamson, Inc., Sonaspection , LynX Inspection , 5 RESEARCH DRIVE, SHELTON, CT 06484 , Fischer Technology, Inc.and others.

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Conducts Overall Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market By Technique (Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Visual Inspection Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET), Others); Method (Visual Inspection, Surface Inspection, Volumetric Inspection, Others) ; Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services), Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defence, Public Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Power Generation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

