The Medical Image Management report exhibits in-depth study of the market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, arrangement models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, biological system player profiles and methodologies. The report additionally exhibits present forecast from 2019 till 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Agfa-Gevaert Group, BridgeHead Software Ltd., Carestream Health, Distributed Medical AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Vantara, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., McKesson Corporation, IBM Watson Health, Novarad, Sectra AB, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Hologic Inc., Esaote SpA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.

Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of imaging equipment and technological developments in image management software and diagnostic imaging modalities.

Global Medical Image Management Market By Product (Picture archiving & communication system, Vendor neutral archives, Application-independent Clinical archive, Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Regional Insights of Medical Image Management:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Medical Image Management market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Medical Image Management market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

