Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Accord Global Technology Solutions Private Limited; ADVANTEST CORPORATION; Astronics Corporation; CHROMA ATE INC.; Cobham plc; Lorlin Test Systems; Cohu, Inc; Teradyne Inc.; Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.; SPEA S.p.A.; Averna; Shibasoku Co.,Ltd.; Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology Co.,Ltd.; Crea srl; Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.; National Instruments; Roos Instruments; STAr Technologies Inc.; ABB; Emerson Electric Co.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; KROHNE Ltd and Kessler-Ellis Products, Co. among others.

Market Affecting Factors:

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.36 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Rapid application of semiconductor devices in the various end-users is expected to drive the growth of the market

Industrial innovations and advancements in the market resulting in greater utilization of semiconductor devices is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the testing equipment devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness and technically skilled professionals from the developing regions is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Key Assessments:

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment .

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market By Type (Wafer ATE, Packaged Device ATE), System Type (Analog, Digital, Mixed Signal, SoC, LCD Driver, Memory), Product Type (Memory, Non-Memory, Discrete, Others), Components (Contractors, Testers, Others), Application (Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defence, Others)

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor automated test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

