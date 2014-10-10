Global isosorbide market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the rising demand from the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global isosorbide market are Roquette Frères, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Merck KGaA, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novaphene Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK chemicals, Par Pharmaceutical, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade Co., Ltd, BOC Sciences, BioCrick BioTech, FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED, abcr GmbH, Vitas M Chemical Limited, Oakwood Products, Inc., ApexBio Technology, Target molecule Corp., hairuichem, among others

In September 2016, Navamedic ASA (Navamedic), the Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company started his distribution of angina prevention medicine Imdur which is used for prevention of angina pectoris due to heart disease in the Nordic Markets. It will help the company to expand its business and increase its customer base

In November 2018, LePro PharmaCompass OPC Private Limited received the approval from FDA in U.S. for Riconpharma `s Generic Isosorbide Mononitrate. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio and increase its customer base

Increasing usage in elastomers and polymers drives the market growth

Shifting consumer preference toward bioplastics, fueled by rising awareness also boost the market

Rising environmental awareness among consumers is also likely to boost the demand of isosorbide

Growing demand for noncarbonated beverages also acts as a driver for the market

Side-effects of isosorbide derivatives on health such as uneven heart rate, severe headache, and angina pain acts as a major restricting factor for this market growth

Global isosorbide market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of isosorbide market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Product

(Oil-based Isosorbide, Water-based Isosorbide and Silicone-based Isosorbide),

Application

(Polycarbonate, PEIT and Polyurethane),

End Use

(Resins & Polymers, Additives),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

