The Silicon anode material battery market report gives an idea about current and estimated market trends to recognize the best chances to misuse. The report presents a detailed comprehension of individual item classes so as to adjust your deals and promoting endeavors to the most recent patterns in the market. It likewise examines which classifications are playing out the best and how this is changing business sector elements. The Silicon anode material battery report significantly illuminates the key development and constraining components which significantly focuses at the centre of the market influencing the development and its improvement in either positive or negative degree.

Key Competitors in Global silicon anode material battery market are Targray Group, Elkem ASA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Orange Power Ltd., BTR New Energy Material Ltd., NEXEON LTD, California Lithium Battery, Nanotek Instruments, Zeptor Corporation, OneD Material, LLC, Edgetech Industries LLC, and Applied Material Solutions, Inc among others.

Market Analysis:

Global silicon anode material battery market is projected to register a CAGR of 43.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Recent Developments

In April 2019, OneD Material has received the US patent No. 10,243,207 which helped in producing the SiNANOde anode material in low cost. This would be beneficial for the company as it would attract more battery makers and OEM customers and would help them in getting more market share

In December 2018, Elkem Silicones opened a new R&D centre at its Saint-Fons site, in Lyon, France. This new R&D centre is built in order to support its global growth with the development of high value-added silicone specialties

In January 2016, Targray partnered with Litarion GmbH, which is a leading Germany-based EV electrode manufacturer. This partnership was done in order to supply coated anode and cathode electrodes to North American li-ion battery manufacturers

In March 2015, Targray started supplying necessary components for supercapacitors to the manufacturers, with the li-ion battery material offerings. This new offering by the company includes aluminium foil, etched aluminium foil, electro-deposited (ED) nickel foil, activated carbon and binders, which are essential for electrochemical double layer capacitors (EDLCs) and electric double-layer capacitor’s (EDLC) manufacturing

In April, XG Sciences has launched new graphene-based anode materials for li-ion batteries which have 4 times more capacity than traditional anode. The new launch has various applications in the market due to high capacity than traditional anode

Segmentation: Global silicon anode material battery market

The global silicon anode material battery market is segmented into three notable segments which are raw material, battery application and end-users.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into silicone isotopes and silicon compounds. The silicon isotopes segment is sub-segmented into 28SI, 29SI and 30SI. The silicon compounds segment is sub-segmented into silicon oxide, silicon dioxide (SILICA), silicon monoxide, silicon carbide (SIC) and others. In 2019, silicon compounds segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

In December 2018, JSR Corporation introduced a new pre-lithiation technology to improve the safety and capacity of the lithium ion batteries. This new technology was presented at the AABC Europe, held in France, on 27 -31 January, 2019

On the basis of battery application, the market is segmented into pure anode silicon battery and siliconX battery. In 2019, siliconX battery segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

In April 2018, Elkem ASA has launched new graphene-based anode materials for Li-Ion batteries which have 4 times more capacity than traditional anode. The new launch has various applications in the market due to its high capacity than traditional anode

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into electronics, energy and power, automotive and others. In 2019, automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

In November 2016, California Lithium Battery, Inc. has announced the launch of the scaled up fluidized bed chemical vapor deposition process for the production of high capacity silicon composite anode material which can be used for the lithium ion batteries

Research Methodology: Global silicon anode material battery market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

