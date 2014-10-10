Europe Electrosurgery market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the incidences of chronic diseases and innovations which has contributed to the market growth. With the advent of technology, the adoption of electrosurgery has surged. The electrosurgery uses electricity to cause thermal destruction of tissue through dehydration, coagulation, or vaporization. It is of two types’ high-frequency electrosurgery and electrocautery. Electrosurgery is widely used in areas, including urology, gynecology, gastroenterology, neurology, abdominal surgery and overall operations. Bipolar and monopolar instruments are used in the electrosurgery procedure.

Europe Electrosurgery report eases the process of acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs which is sure to aid in achieving business goals. Europe Electrosurgery report all-inclusively guesstimates general market conditions, the growth scenario in the market, likely restrictions, major industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. The information and data quoted in this Europe Electrosurgery report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies.

Competitive Analysis:

Europe electrosurgery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrosurgery market for Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe electrosurgery market are Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Olympus, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Erbe Medical UK Ltd, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Medical Ltd., Abbott, 3M, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Smith & Nephew and ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Segmentation: Europe Electrosurgery Market

By Product

Electrosurgical Generators

Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories Electrosurgical Instruments Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments Bipolar Forceps Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Electrosurgical Pencils Electrosurgical Electrodes Suction Coagulators Monopolar Forceps Electrosurgical Accessories Patient Return Electrodes Cords, Cables, and Adapters Others (Foot Switches, Carts, and Tip Cleaners)

Argon and Smoke Management Systems

By Type Of Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Surgeries

By Application

Clinic

Hospital

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, 4T Medical had launched Zeus in the U.K. market. It is a portable and multi-frequency electrosurgical and plasma device. It can perform non-surgical and surgical procedures in the various fields such as dermatology, dentistry, medicine, gynaecology and vascular surgery. It enables a minimally invasive treatment. The launch had expanded the product portfolio in the U.K. market.

In February 2019, PENTAX Medical had launched argon plasma coagulation and electrosurgical platforms, the ENDO ARC and ENDO PLUS. The launch will strengthen the endoscopy solution offering the company and expand its therapeutic accessories range.

Reasons to Purchase this Report Current and future of Europe electrosurgery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players Customization of the Report: All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

eport is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Europe Electrosurgery market Overview

Chapter 2: Europe Electrosurgery market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Europe Electrosurgery Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Europe Electrosurgery Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Europe Electrosurgery Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Europe Electrosurgery Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

Market Drivers

The surge in the rate of surgical procedures is driving the market growth

The rise in the elderly population is propelling the market growth

The various technological advancements are fueling the market growth

The rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The product recalls have become regular which had hindered the market growth

Electronic processes have various complications associated which hampers the market growth

