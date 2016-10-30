Youth Indoor Soccer Signups- City of Chula Vista

- Home
- Business
- Community
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Shopping
- Real Estate
- Ads
- About
- Contact
Registration for Youth Indoor Soccer, for boys and girls ages 6-13, begins February 3, and ends February 28. Player evaluations will be held on March 1 and 8, with practices starting the week of March 10. Games will be played at Parkway Gym (385 Park Way) and the Salt Creek Recreation Center arena soccer facility (2710 Otay Lakes Road). Registration is $75 for residents and $94 for non-residents. For more information please visit www.chulavistaca.gov/rec or call Parkway Center at 619-409-1980
Alex Banuelos
October 30, 2016 at 12:18 pm
I will like more information on indoor soccer I have boys ages 6 and 7 year old