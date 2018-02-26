Salt Creek Golf Closing Due To Higher Water Costs

Citing higher water costs, the Salt Creek Golf Club will be closing permanently on March 18, 2018.

In a letter sent to their facebook Fans, the golf club stated.

“Salt Creek Golf Club Statement from Highlands Links Golf Group, LLC

Highlands Links Golf Group, LLC has announced that the Salt Creek Golf Club on Hunte Drive in Chula Vista, California will be closing on March 18, 2018.

Unfortunately, with the rising costs of water and fewer golfers, the course has been losing money since its opening in 2000, despite vigorous attempts by three different owners over the last 17 years. In the industry overall, the economic viability of new and existing golf courses is in sharp decline, with the exception of those supported by a residential development community, local municipality, private membership club or resort.