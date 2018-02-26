Salt Creek Golf Closing Due To Higher Water Costs

- Home
Citing higher water costs, the Salt Creek Golf Club will be closing permanently on March 18, 2018.
In a letter sent to their facebook Fans, the golf club stated.
“Salt Creek Golf Club Statement from Highlands Links Golf Group, LLC
Highlands Links Golf Group, LLC has announced that the Salt Creek Golf Club on Hunte Drive in Chula Vista, California will be closing on March 18, 2018.
Unfortunately, with the rising costs of water and fewer golfers, the course has been losing money since its opening in 2000, despite vigorous attempts by three different owners over the last 17 years. In the industry overall, the economic viability of new and existing golf courses is in sharp decline, with the exception of those supported by a residential development community, local municipality, private membership club or resort.
Highlands Links tried very hard to make the course viable through marketing programs, and availability to many nonprofit and other groups. The golf club will work closely with groups with future tournaments and events scheduled to find alternate arrangements. Individuals who have purchased gift cards are encouraged to use them at the golf club or bring them to the golf shop before March 18 for a refund.
Highlands Links is thankful for its customers and partnership with the South Bay and San Diego community over the past six years.
Sincerely,
General Manager Armando Najera & Highlands Links Golf Group, LLC”
