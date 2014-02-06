Parents Night out at Montevalle Recreation Center on February 14, 2014

Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year and lucky for parents, our Montevalle Community Center, 840 Duncan Ranch Road, has a special Valentine’s Party planned for kids ages 5-12 years old. Go out and enjoy dinner, or catch a movie between 6-9 p.m. on Friday, February 14, while your kids are entertained with activities, crafts, and a movie. Parents Night Out events are planned, organized and supervised by trained and responsible recreation staff. Fee is $10 for Chula Vista residents and $13 for non-residents. Call (619) 691-5269 for more information or visit them at 840 Duncan Ranch Road.