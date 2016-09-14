Home » Community of Eastlake » Otay Ranch Youth Football Looking For Coaches

Otay Ranch Youth Football Looking For Coaches

The Otay Ranch Youth Football Association is looking for the Following Coaches

-Flag Head Coach &

-Junior Pee Wee Head Coach.

Interested in making a difference in a young persons life in 2012.  If you are interested please send the following information:

Name:
Address:
Phone Number Primary:
Division you are interested in Coaching for 2012:
And a brief description of why you want to coach at ORYFC for 2012:

Please respond to president@otayranchbroncos.com

and coachingdirectors@otayranchbroncos.com
One Response to Otay Ranch Youth Football Looking For Coaches

  1. Alex Morales

    September 14, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    I’m the coach at Ssdib chiefs this year and I’m moving to otay ranch and would love to coach there. Please contact me. 619-547-2087. I’m interested in midgets as a quarterback or defensive position. Thankyou. I also feel I can make an impact on their lives and help with understanding football as well as life skills. I played quarterback and safety for chula vista in 99 but due to grades I was unable to go further. It’s important I teach these kids the ability I have and the knowledge I have to offer. On and off the field.

