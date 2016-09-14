Otay Ranch Youth Football Looking For Coaches

The Otay Ranch Youth Football Association is looking for the Following Coaches

-Flag Head Coach &

-Junior Pee Wee Head Coach.

Interested in making a difference in a young persons life in 2012. If you are interested please send the following information:

Name:

Address:

Phone Number Primary:

Division you are interested in Coaching for 2012:

And a brief description of why you want to coach at ORYFC for 2012:

Please respond to president@otayranchbroncos.com

and coachingdirectors@otayranchbro ncos.com

