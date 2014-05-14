Otay Ranch Town Center Adds Sola Salon Studios and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Otay Ranch Town Center (www.otayranchtowncenter.com), South County’s premiere shopping and dining destination, will add Sola Salon Studios and Buffalo Wild Wings to the mall’s roster in the coming months.

Sola Salon Studios (www.solasalonstudios.com), originator of the salon studio business model, will open its fifth San Diego County location on December 22 of this year in the middle block of Main Street, right down the heart of Otay Ranch Town Center. Sola reinvents the standard salon model by renting high-quality individual salon studios at prices similar to chair rentals at local traditional salons. This alternative salon model enables stylists to operate their own business without the risks and challenges that come from owning a conventional salon.

Established in 2003 in Colorado, Sola now has more than 140 locations in 32 states and serves over 4,000 beauty professionals nationwide. Using the Sola model of individually leased salon spaces instead of chairs, hair and beauty professionals enjoy the freedom to work on their own terms, be their own boss, control their schedule, sell their favorite retail lines, design their salon space and keep more of the money they earn.

“We’re excited to introduce a business model to South County that gives beauty professionals the ability to enjoy the successes and lifestyle that come with owning and growing their own business,” said Austin Campbell, managing partner for Sola Salon Studios in San Diego County.

Studios are rented by stylists, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists and other beauty professionals, each operating as independently licensed businesses. With quality retail space becoming scarce in San Diego, demand for salon space is high and Sola’s studios are quickly being rented.

To express individuality, salon studio owners have the ability to customize their space with distinct personal touches—including paint color, furniture, artwork, music and more. Sola Salon Studios at Otay Ranch Town Center contains 24 studios that range in size from 110 square feet to 230 square feet. Every salon space comes standard with a high-end hydraulic chair and shampoo bowl, well-lit styling area with oversized mirrors, custom cabinetry, fixtures and styling stations, pull-out color drawers with abundant storage, retail display shelving for products, instant and endless hot water supply, oversized lockable glass and aluminum sliding entry doors to each studio, stylish waiting and common areas, and keyless entry system.

For more information on Sola Salon Studios at Otay Ranch Town Center, please contact Austin Campbell at (858) 386-3630.

Otay Ranch Town Center will also welcome Buffalo Wild Wings in early 2014. Founded in 1982, the company now has more than 900 locations across the United States and Canada.

The Otay Ranch Town Center Buffalo Wild Wings will feature big screens and wall-to-wall HD TVs for ultimate event and sports viewing, such as the San Diego Chargers, Padres and San Diego State Aztecs. Its boldly flavored menu includes boneless wings, specialty burgers and sandwiches, finger foods, wraps, salads and Naked Tenders®, but the main attraction continues to be Buffalo NY-style chicken wings as well as its 20 signature sauces and seasonings. A variety of limited-time special offerings keeps the menu new and fresh. Buffalo Wild Wings also has two signature events each week: Wing Tuesdays® and Boneless Thursdays®, where guests can order their favorite traditional or boneless wings at a special price.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Buffalo Wild Wings experience to Otay Ranch Town Center shoppers and we look forward to becoming a part of this dynamic community,” said Kathy Benning, Executive Vice President, Global Brand and Business Development for Buffalo Wild Wings.

About Otay Ranch Town Center:

With nearly 100 of the country’s top specialty stores, Otay Ranch Town Center is San Diego’s newest and most exciting outdoor shopping and entertainment destination. Eclectic tastes are served by Macy’s, REI, Barnes & Noble, Apple, H&M, Sephora and Anthropologie, to name just a few. On the center’s east side is a specialty fashion and service village featuring Best Buy, San Diego Gymnastics and other unique fashions and services. To the north, AMC Theatres’ 12 screens delights film buffs while diners can choose from P. F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Sushi-Ya, California Pizza Kitchen or many on-the-go dining options. This urbane, bustling, open-air center features a wide variety of amenities including outdoor cafes, grand fountains, a pet-friendly setting and adjacent dog park, food pavilion, party space, a fireplace and a “chalk garden” and popper fountain for children.

Otay Ranch Town Center is conveniently located 4 ½ miles east of the I-805 or just off the South Bay Expressway SR-125 in Chula Vista at Eastlake Parkway and Olympic Parkway. Otay Ranch Town Center is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

For more information about Otay Ranch Town Center, call (619) 656-9100 or visit www.otayranchtowncenter.com.

Otay Ranch Town Center is owned and managed by General Growth Properties, a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping regional malls throughout the United States. GGP’s portfolio is comprised of 123 regional malls in the United States comprising approximately 128 million square feet of gross leasable area. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP. For further information please visit www.ggp.com.