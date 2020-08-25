Unfortunately, with the rising costs of water and fewer golfers, the course has been losing money since its opening in 2000, despite vigorous attempts by three different owners over the last 17 years.

here is Eastlake High School in California and the high school in Eastlake, Florida and sometimes readers can get confused between the two cities and both area Eastlake High Schools

Pinellas County, Fla. deputies found an unspecific threat written on a wall of a girl’s bathroom at East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs Thursday, according to TampaBay.com.

The threat, which was also posted on Snapchat, warned students not to come to school Friday.

As a precaution, extra security officers were placed at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista Friday due to confusion over a school threat at a similarly named school near Tampa, Florida.

According Sweetwater Union High School District spokesperson Manuel Rubio there is no credible threat to the Eastlake High School, in California.

In the industry overall, the economic viability of new and existing golf courses is in sharp decline, with the exception of those supported by a residential development community, local municipality, private membership club or resort.

Highlands Links tried very hard to make the course viable through marketing programs, and availability to many nonprofit and other groups. The golf club will work closely with groups with future tournaments and events scheduled to find alternate arrangements.

Individuals who have purchased gift cards are encouraged to use them at the golf club or bring them to the golf shop before March 18 for a refund, Highlands Links is thankful for its customers and partnership with the South Bay and San Diego community over the past six years.