Mental Health First Aid Offered To Chula Vista Residents

A free two-part Mental Health First Aid course is being offered to Chula Vista residents on two consecutive Monday evenings. The eight-hour class is designed to improve mental health literacy and give first responders, volunteers and people who work with the general public skills to help someone who has or is developing a mental health problem or crisis. Classes are scheduled on Monday, February 26, and Monday, March 5, from 6 to 10 p.m. both evenings, at the Chula Vista City Council Chambers, located at 276 Fourth Avenue.

Seating is limited to the first 150 residents to register at www.chulavistaca.gov/cert. Offered by Chula Vista CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team), this course provides valuable tools to respond to psychiatric emergencies and to help identify the signs and symptoms of someone with mental illness. Graduates become certified for three years through the National

Council for Behavioral Health. Participants must attend both days to earn their certificate. Young adults under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Please, no food or drink in Council Chambers except for bottled water and coffee cups with lids.