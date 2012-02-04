Eastlake Little League’s Challenger Division

The Little League Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League to enable boys and girls with physical and mental challenges, (ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school), to enjoy the game of baseball along with the millions of other children who participate in this sport worldwide. Today, more than 30,000 children participate in more than 900 Challenger Divisions worldwide.

Teams are set up according to abilities, rather than age, and can include as many as 15-20 players. Challenger games can be played as tee ball games, coach pitch, player pitch, or a combination of the three.

In 2012, Eastlake Little League has announced they will be launching their own Challenger Division.

Amy Slike, an Eastlake resident, & Arryo Vista Elementary School teacher and Eastlake Little League volunteer, said “The Challenger Division of Little League baseball is a program for differently abled youth to enjoy the full benefits of little league participation in an athletic environment structured to their needs. Our games will be on Saturday mornings from 8:00 am till about 9:30. Our season will start up in March and will run through May”

One of the benefits of having a Challenger Division is that it encourages the use of “buddies” for the Challenger players. The buddies assist the Challenger players on the field, but whenever possible, encourage the players to bat and make plays themselves. However, the buddy is always nearby to help when needed.

Amy continues, “The structure of the division will be that all players will play the field while the other team bats. The team that is up to bat will bat the their (entire) line up. The last batter will be our “home-run” hitter and run all the way home after the hit. Score will not be kept during these games. The main focus will be for all to enjoy the game of baseball and develop friendships with other kids.”

Parents and teenagers are strongly encouraged to become involved in this uniquely-rewarding division of Little League.

Registration will be open until all spots are full. Parents can print off the registration form and either mail it in or bring it to the field.

Registration: $50.00

www.eastlakell.com