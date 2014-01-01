Home » Blogs » Eastlake Champions Honored at Home Field

Eastlake Champions Honored at Home Field

The Eastlake Little League National Champions were honored recently during ELL’s opening day.

Fans witnessed the unveiling of the league’s new scoreboard.

0saves
Save


If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.

Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

More PostsWebsite

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebookYouTube

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*