Disney On Ice Presents Rockin’ Ever After

Featuring the Ice Skating Debut of Merida from Disney Pixar’s BRAVE

Get ready to rock out with some of the most magical idols of all in Disney On Ice presents Rockin’ Ever After, an all-new live production coming to San Diego! A cast of world-class skaters brings your favorite moments from Disney•Pixar’s BRAVE, Tangled, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast to life in a musical showcase that features the hottest tunes and talent from across the kingdom.

Jam to a Scottish jig as a group of royal contenders from the Academy Award-winning Disney•Pixar film, BRAVE, competes to win the heart of adventurous, sharp-shooting Merida, making her on-ice debut! Experience a show-stopping performance as Sebastian breaks out of his shell for one night only to make waves with Ariel. A chorus of harmless hooligans from Tangled unleashes musical mayhem when they get a visit from the sassy and spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally Flynn. And, get your feet moving as the Beast and his castle’s enchanted entourage take center stage in a spectacular show for Belle. It will be a rockin’ remix of royalty when Disney On Ice brings this superstar line-up to San Diego!

January 22 – 26, 2014

Wednesday, January 22nd 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 23rd 7:00 PM

Friday, January 24th 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 25th 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 26th 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM* & 7:00 PM

*Spanish performance

Valley View Casino Center

3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego CA 92110

TICKETS: Ticket price levels are $17, $25, $45 (VIP) and $65 (Front Row)

Special Opening Night discount tickets available for only $10 each (not valid on VIP/Front Row seating)

All seats are reserved; tickets are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the Valley View Casino Center Box Office.

*Tickets may be subject to service charges, facility and handling fees.