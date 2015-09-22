Chula Vista Public Library offers Free Tax Assistance with AARP

- Home
The Chula Vista Public Library is offering free tax preparation assistance in partnership with AARP, beginning Monday, February 3. Appointments are not taken; assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, with trained volunteers from AARP. Following is the schedule:
Mondays and Fridays, starting February 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chula Vista Civic Center Branch, 365 F Street.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting February 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Chula Vista Library Branch, 389 Orange Av.
Tax forms are expected to arrive mid-to-late February.
For more information, please call the Chula Vista Public Library at (619) 691-5069, or check the website at http://www.chulavistalibrary.
Lorena Chulavista
September 22, 2015 at 4:05 am
I want to volunteer for assistance in tax preparation but I am not trained from the AARP. Will you still allow me to volunteer as I know very well about the tax preparation?