Chula Vista Public Library offers Free Tax Assistance with AARP

The Chula Vista Public Library is offering free tax preparation assistance in partnership with AARP, beginning Monday, February 3. Appointments are not taken; assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, with trained volunteers from AARP. Following is the schedule:

Mondays and Fridays, starting February 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chula Vista Civic Center Branch, 365 F Street.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting February 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Chula Vista Library Branch, 389 Orange Av.

Tax forms are expected to arrive mid-to-late February.

For more information, please call the Chula Vista Public Library at (619) 691-5069, or check the website at http://www.chulavistalibrary. com.