Home » Blogs » Chula Vista Public Library offers Free Tax Assistance with AARP

Chula Vista Public Library offers Free Tax Assistance with AARP

 

tax

 

 

 

 

 

The Chula Vista Public Library is offering free tax preparation assistance in partnership with AARP, beginning Monday, February 3. Appointments are not taken; assistance is on a first-come, first-served basis, with trained volunteers from AARP. Following is the schedule:

Mondays and Fridays, starting February 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chula Vista Civic Center Branch, 365 F Street.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting February 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Chula Vista Library Branch, 389 Orange Av.

Tax forms are expected to arrive mid-to-late February.
For more information, please call the Chula Vista Public Library at (619) 691-5069, or check the website at http://www.chulavistalibrary.com.

0saves
Save


If you enjoyed this post, please consider leaving a comment or subscribing to the RSS feed to have future articles delivered to your feed reader.

Eastlake Times

Eastlaketimes.com is an online guide to Eastlake, a master planned community of Chula Vista.

Eastlake News, Sports, Business, Entertainment, Chula Vista Real Estate, and more.

More PostsWebsite

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebookYouTube

One Response to Chula Vista Public Library offers Free Tax Assistance with AARP

  1. Lorena Chulavista

    September 22, 2015 at 4:05 am

    I want to volunteer for assistance in tax preparation but I am not trained from the AARP. Will you still allow me to volunteer as I know very well about the tax preparation?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*