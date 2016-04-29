Chula Vista Nature Center offers Cool Spring Break Events.

A Sea Turtle Slumber Party will be held at the Chula Vista Nature Center on March 23-24. Explore the world of the endangered green sea turtle through turtle games, crafts and stories, a hike through the refuge to San Diego Bay and a rare opportunity to meet the Nature Center’s Sea Turtles (and other critters) up-close. Space is limited and advanced reservations are required. www.chulavistanaturecenter.org or (619) 409-5908.

Nature Day Camps are scheduled for March 26-30 and April 2-6. Our popular camp programs are back for spring break! Kids and teens (ages 4-18) will enjoy hands-on nature fun and discovery, with up-close animal encounters, nature hikes, scientific and career exploration, arts/crafts, games and outdoor fun on San Diego Bay and the Sweetwater Marsh National Wildlife Refuge. Perfect for animal lovers! Call (619) 409-5908 or go to : www.chulavistanaturecenter. org/programs/dayCamps