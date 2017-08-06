Bagging a Cleaner, Greener Eastlake

People who belong to a community have an opportunity to get things done, as working together towards a common goal is easier when the participants already have something in common. Here in Eastlake the ground is laid for us to take the necessary steps towards a better future and part of that future includes taking care of our environment. Learning from elsewhere in the US we could learn how to realise one very simple goal; reducing our use of plastic bags. This could represent a bold but necessary step toward to a greener Eastlake.

So why bother? The Sierra Club says: “The environmental cost of plastic bags is huge. The plastic bags that have inundated our planet are derived from a non-renewable resource; they never break down completely; they strangle wildlife; and they clog single stream recycling machinery.” Well that’s pretty convincing.

However, those who are still not yet convinced should read on. The Wall Street Journal has estimated that the USA consumes a mind-boggling 100 billion plastic bags each year. About half of these are thought to be issued by supermarkets and grocery stores. Yet no known organism can break them down – if there was such a creature out there it would have a field day! Instead, they become landfill or drift around as litter. Creatures like turtles and dolphins mistake them for food and may endure a painful and slow death as a result.

Ban the bags

In 2007, San Francisco oversaw a partial ban of plastic bags, the first such ban in the US. Plastic bag litter is thought to have fallen by 18 per cent following the ban. More recent proposals aim to expand the citywide ban on plastic bags from large grocery and drug stores to include all retail stores and restaurants. The legislation would also place a ten-cent charge on customers for each paper bag used, as paper bags are – perhaps surprisingly – an even more inefficient option than plastic bags.

The first city in the US to impose a plastic bag tax was Washington, D.C. In 2010, a five-cent charge was added for plastic bags. This measure was said to raise $2 million in revenues and one study suggested that it led to a drop of more than 50 per cent drop in the use of plastic bags in grocery stores.

Texas has followed with similar measures, with Brownsville’s mayor reckoning that moves taken there just over a year ago have eliminated more than 350,000 bags per day.

It’s not just the US. The last decade has seen steps in countries as diverse and far apart as Bangladesh, China and Ireland take successful steps against the use of plastic bags.

The challenge

Before we get carried away, it may be worth noting the cautionary tale of Seattle. In 2008, Seattle city officials approved imposing a 20-cent charge on paper and plastic bags. The plastic bag industry responded with a $1.4m campaign that forced the city to vote on the issue; and, already feeling the pressure of the recession, they voted ‘No’. Three years later the city is finally driving through a five-cent charge. If you think about it 5 cents is hardly a huge price to pay, it’s not like you need to think about credit card transfers or taking out a loan.

The message that we can take from this is that incentives and penalties have to be thought through and worked out. Everyone should take part in formulating proposals to ensure that it is workable. The purpose should be to encourage people to remember to take canvas bags in their pockets, not to hit them in the pocket. They could be quite the accessory. There is nothing stylish or chic about a plastic bag, but a canvas bag with a message could be quite another matter.

Eastlake’s turn

So what are we waiting for? The production of canvas bags could be good for local business. Schoolchildren could compete to design the logo. Businesses could forge new alliances to help implement the ban. Cooperation between council and community members to develop the ban would strengthen ties. The move would give us solid answers for our children when they come home from school and ask what we are doing about the environment. It would put Eastlake on the map of forward-thinking US cities, towns and communities that have taken this issue on. Finally, and most important of all, our environmental footprint would improve.