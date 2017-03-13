A Look Inside Bettger Properties, Inc.

In this exclusive interview, Eastlaketimes.com interviews Jeff Bettger, founder of Bettger Properties, Inc.

ET: Tell us a little about Bettger Properties, Inc. and how you and your family got involved with real estate.

Growing up, my parents owned a carpet and drapery store. My wife sold real estate in Baja. The combination of that experience and talent works great in real estate. After moving to Chula Vista in 2000, we formed The Bettger Team under Prudential Calif. Realty to help clients buy or sell real estate. By 2005, we were one of the top Prudential agents nationwide. In 2007, we added Property Management to our services.

ET: We read that you lived and worked up in the Bay Area. What brought you back to San Diego?

I was an Assistant Professor at SFSU and UC Berkeley for 4 years. When my wife became pregnant, we decided to move back to San Diego to be closer to family. I wanted to raise our children in Chula Vista. I love the schools, parks, weather, and people here.

ET: Is your firm specializing in any particular area of real estate these days?

Of course, we continue to help clients buy and sell real estate. However, over the years, we have received more and more requests from our clients to manage the properties that they have purchased. Over the past couple of years, we have been working hard to provide the best possible management services.

ET: So, if I own a property in Eastlake, and I decide to move because of job relocation, would it make sense to rent my property out to a tenant?

It is possible. But we help each owner determine what is best for them. We are thorough in helping the client evaluate their long-term goals and needs.

ET: What are some tips regarding renting out the property?

Hire the best property manager you can. Make sure they advertise extensively. Make sure they screen perspective tenants thoroughly. Make sure they are knowledgeable regarding home repairs. Make sure that they will respond quickly to any problems.

ET: Does your firm do tenant background checks?

The tenant selection process is one of the most important parts of property management. We do all of the background checking and interviewing of perspective tenants. We have been extremely fortunate to find outstanding tenants for our properties.

ET: What if the pipes leak in my rental property and I’m 2,000 miles away?

Many of our clients live out of the country, so they count on us completely to take care of their property. This is a trust that we take very seriously. Our cell phones are never turned off. The tenants appreciate the fact that they can reach us during a time of emergency.

ET: Okay, on the flip side, what if I just moved to San Diego and am waiting to see a confirmed stabilization of prices before buying a home, is this a good time to rent?

Yes, but it helps if you have no pets.

ET: Can you help our readers find good, quality homes to rent?

Yes. We screen our landlords as well. By this I mean that we only work with landlords that are willing to fix problems properly and promptly. Nice properties attract nice tenants.

ET: What does it cost for a tenant to use your services?

Nothing.

ET: What do you think makes your real estate firm excellent.

Our family approach. Always answering the phones right away. Expert knowledge of the area. Knowing the names of our tenants and landlords. Fixing needed repairs right away. Willingness to work 24/7. Speaking Spanish and Japanese.

ET: We understand you just received an award?

Yes, we are very honored to have been recently selected by San Diego Magazine as a FIVE STAR: Best in Client Satisfaction Real Estate Agent(SM) for 2009.

ET: Why did you make real estate video games?

Real estate is usually boring to children. So we created a character called “Mo, the Moving Truck” and developed a series of stories and video games around him. It gives children a fun way to understand the moving process and real estate in general

ET: With the recent decline in San Diego real estate prices, what advice do you have for our readers?

First, always work with quality people. Is this agent or lender looking out for my best long-term interests? Second, Chula Vista is a GREAT place to live. The future is bright. If you can afford to hold on, do so.

ET: Is there a website where our readers can get more information?

www.RentCV.com

www.TheBettgerTeam.com

www.RealEstateVideoGames.com

#Thanks Jeff, ET