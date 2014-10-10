Mart Research new study, Global Sports Supports Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

The global Sports Supports market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sports Supports by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Elbow Support

Knee Support

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

LP

Adidas

Nike

3M

McDavid

Bauerfeind

AQ

Decathlon

Mueller

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Men

Women

Kids

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Sports Supports Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Sports Supports Industry

1.2 Market Segment

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Sports Supports Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Elbow Support

3.1.2 Knee Support

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Sports Supports LP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 McDavid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Bauerfeind (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 AQ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Decathlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Mueller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Men

6.1.2 Demand in Women

6.1.3 Demand in Kids

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Sports Supports

Table Application Segment of Sports Supports

Table Global Sports Supports Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Elbow Support

Table Major Company List of Knee Support

Table Major Company List of Others

Table Global Sports Supports Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Supports Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Sports Supports Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Supports Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table LP Overview List

Table Sports Supports Business Operation of LP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Adidas Overview List

Table Sports Supports Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Nike Overview List

Table Sports Supports Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table 3M Overview List

Table Sports Supports Business Operation of 3M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table McDavid Overview List

Table Sports Supports Business Operation of McDavid (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

……

