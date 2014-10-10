The latest report titled global Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers Market 2019 includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at Garner Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) shippers have a tough barrier and outer structural film – yielding a robust shipping container with thermal performance that far surpasses conventional foam boxes.

Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, accounting for about 40 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The market segment by four types: Small Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers, Medium Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers and Large Size Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers. The applications of Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Shippers are Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage and other. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is the main application, which accounts for about 71.05% of total consumption in 2018.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: Va-Q-tec, ThermoSafe, CSafe Global, Intelsius, Sofrigam, Avery Dennison, Pelican BioThermal, EMBALL’ISO, Therapak, Cryopak, Lifoam Life Science, Super Tech, Cold Chain Technologie, Schaumaplast, Jisi, ASAP Case, Softbox,

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size,

Market Segment by Applications, covers Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Other,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

