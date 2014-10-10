Rapid Test report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global rapid test market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rise in the requirement for a rapid test results to improve productivity is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Definition: Global Rapid Test Market

The rapid test is preliminary screening test which are easy to use and having high quality. These tests are used for point-of-care (POC) which provides specific, sensitive and faster results within 10 minutes to 2 hours. It is used to test malaria and other infections such as AIDS, Influenza, HPV and Hepatitis infection.

According to the survey conducted by World Health Organizations (WHO) for the world malaria report 2018, it stated that the total sale in2017 was about 276 million. Almost 66% rapid tests were provided to sub-Saharan Africa. It is observed that the use of malaria test was increased from 40% to 75% in sub-Saharan Africa. These rapid tests have certain importance as epidemiological tools, additionally to use as diagnostics. These are used for lymphatic filariasis. Rapid tests are not used for diseases that are generally diagnosed from syndrome, but can prevent over-dose of antibiotics.

Global Rapid Test Market By Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product, Professional Rapid Test Product), Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others), Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based), Food Tested (Meat & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Nuts, Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others), Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, Others), End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific AND Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

Bureau Veritas,

SGS SA,

Intertek Group plc,

Eurofins Scientific,

TÜV SÜD,

ALS Limited,

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation,

AsureQuality Limited,

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.,

Genetic ID,

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH,

OMIC USA Inc,

Akers Biosciences, Inc.,

Abbott,

BD,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Danaher,

Hologic, Inc.,

Meridian Bioscience,

OraSure Technologies, Inc.,

Quidel Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising product recalls due to stringent regulations in developed countries is propelling the market in the forecast period

Increasing incidences of foodborne illness act as a driving force for the market

Globalization of food business will enhance the growth of the market

Increasing consumer awareness for food safety is also driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of food control infrastructure will hamper the growth of the market

Complexity in testing techniques is hindering the market growth

Inadequate reimbursement policies for rapid test diagnostics will act as restraint for the market

High cost of testing equipment is also hampering the market in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, OraSure Technologies, Inc. had acquired CoreBiome and Novosanis. This will help to improve the molecular business of a company as well as growth of the company for longer period. This acquisition meets the microbiome research need in the futuristic period and help to achieve more business segmental growth and leadership position

In January 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. had introduced qUAntify advance control to use in the clinical labs performing urinalysis testing. This will help the lab experts as well as clinicians for the convenient storage of the product after opening. This enhances the product portfolio as well as profit margin of the company

Market Segmentations:

Global Rapid Test Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Technology

Contaminant

Food Tested

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product

Professional Rapid Test Product

By Technology

Immunoassay-Based

PCR-Based

Chromatography-Based

Spectroscopy-Based

By Contaminant

Meat speciation

Pathogens

Allergens

Mycotoxin

GMO

Pesticides

Heavy Metals

Others

By Food Tested

Crops

Processed

Meat & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts, Seeds and Spices

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Pregnancy & Fertility

Oncology

Glucose Monitoring

Toxicology

Others

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Rapid Test Market

Global rapid test market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rapid test market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

