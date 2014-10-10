The Defence Vehicle Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

Defence armored vehicles are used by combatants in war zones or hostile environments to deter enemy attacks and to engage in direct attacks on enemy troops. Such vehicles are shielded with armors, as well as feature operational mobilities and tactical offensive and defensive capabilities.

North Americal is estimated to dominated the market and is projected to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period.

The global Defence Vehicle market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defence Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defence Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Defence Vehicle in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Defence Vehicle manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh

Rheinmetall

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Infantry fighting vehicle

Main battle tank

Armored personnel carrier

Tactical trucks

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Defence

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Defence Vehicle

1.1 Definition of Defence Vehicle

1.2 Defence Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Defence Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Infantry fighting vehicle

1.2.3 Main battle tank

1.2.4 Armored personnel carrier

1.2.5 Tactical trucks

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Defence Vehicle Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Defence Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Defence

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Defence Vehicle Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Defence Vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Defence Vehicle Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Defence Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Defence Vehicle

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Defence Vehicle

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Defence Vehicle

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Defence Vehicle

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Defence Vehicle Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Defence Vehicle

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

