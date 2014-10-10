The Sports Utility Vehicle Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

An SUV is usually equipped with either four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for off-road capability.

In the past couple of years, the global automotive market has also witnessed the emergence of new vehicle type such as cross-utility vehicles (CUVs).

The global Sports Utility Vehicle market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports Utility Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Utility Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sports Utility Vehicle in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sports Utility Vehicle manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Sports Utility Vehicle

1.1 Definition of Sports Utility Vehicle

1.2 Sports Utility Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Small SUV

1.2.3 Midsize SUV

1.2.4 Large SUV

1.3 Sports Utility Vehicle Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Daily

1.3.3 Game

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Sports Utility Vehicle Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Sports Utility Vehicle

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Utility Vehicle

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Sports Utility Vehicle

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Sports Utility Vehicle

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Sports Utility Vehicle Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Sports Utility Vehicle

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

