The Airbag Inflators Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

The next five years for the automotive airbag inflators market are going to be vigorous with a plethora of opportunities for both existing as well as new players. Both organic and inorganic growth routes are strategically being evaluated by the major players for a large pie in the market. On one side, some of the major players are incessantly expanding their existing capacities of airbag inflators in order to meet the growing demand from both OE as well as replacement market, whereas on the other side, few major players are strategically performing M&A activities to quickly gain the leading position in the market.

The global Airbag Inflators market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Airbag Inflators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Airbag Inflators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Airbag Inflators in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Airbag Inflators manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autoliv (Sweden)

Daicel (Japan)

ZF-TRW (Germany)

Takata (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Pyrotechnic Inflators

Stored Gas Inflators

Hybrid Inflators

Segment by Application

Compact Car

Midsize Car

Large Car

MPV and LCV

SUV

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Airbag Inflators

1.1 Definition of Airbag Inflators

1.2 Airbag Inflators Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Airbag Inflators Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pyrotechnic Inflators

1.2.3 Stored Gas Inflators

1.2.4 Hybrid Inflators

1.3 Airbag Inflators Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Airbag Inflators Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Compact Car

1.3.3 Midsize Car

1.3.4 Large Car

1.3.5 MPV and LCV

1.3.6 SUV

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Airbag Inflators Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Airbag Inflators Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Airbag Inflators Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Airbag Inflators Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Airbag Inflators

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Airbag Inflators

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Airbag Inflators

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Airbag Inflators

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Airbag Inflators Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Airbag Inflators

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

