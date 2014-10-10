The Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market report has been created in such a way that it proves to be the most suitable to the business needs. Moreover, this market report gives idea to clients about the market drivers and restraints with the help of SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and forecast period of 2019-2026. This market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Analysis:

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 1,104,096.5 Million by 2025 from USD 378,998.2 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such rising cases of chronic diseases and due to rising demand of self-injection devices. On the other hand needle stick injuries and infections may hinder the growth of the market

Major Players: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Baxter International, Inc.,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

Gerresheimer AG,

Pfizer, Inc.,

Schott AG,

Alkermes Plc.,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Sandoz,

Terumo Corporation,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Ypsomed,

Bespak,

among other players.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Points: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Formulations are expected to dominate the global Injectable drug delivery market with the market share of 75.7%

Plastics in the global injectable drug delivery devices market are driving the market with a CAGR Of 11.2%

Market Segmentation: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented on of type, portability, type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; injectable drug delivery device and injectable drug delivery formulation. Injectable drug delivery device market is segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices. The injectable drug delivery formulation is segmented into conventional drug delivery formulation and novel drug delivery formulation.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into autoimmune disease, hormonal disorders, orphan diseases, oncology and others. The autoimmune diseases segment is further sub segmented based on indications into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and others. Hormonal disorders are further segmented into indications such as diabetes, antithrombotic therapy, reproductive health diseases, anemia, osteoporosis and others.

On the basis of usage pattern, the market is segmented into curative care, immunization and other usage pattern.

On the basis of mode of administration, the market is segmented into skin, circulatory/muskoskeletal, organs and central nervous system.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy store, and direct tender and online pharmacy.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Some major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such rising cases of chronic diseases and due to rising demand of self-injection devices. On the other hand needle stick injuries and infections may hinder the growth of the market

